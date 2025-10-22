Resolution Minerals Fast-Tracks U.S. Antimony Strategy with New Partnerships

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Resolution Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:RML) ) has shared an update.

Resolution Minerals Ltd is accelerating its downstream strategy by engaging Kingston Process Metallurgy to conduct detailed metallurgical studies on antimony ore from its Horse Heaven Project in Idaho. This initiative aligns with U.S. ambitions to secure domestic critical-mineral supply chains. The company has also appointed Tribeca Capital as a corporate adviser to support its U.S. expansion, including a planned Nasdaq listing in early 2026. Recent sampling from Antimony Ridge has shown exceptional grades, reinforcing the project’s potential to supply premium-grade feedstock and contribute to rebuilding a resilient U.S. critical minerals supply chain.

More about Resolution Minerals Ltd.

Resolution Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of critical minerals such as antimony, gold, silver, and tungsten. The company is strategically positioned to contribute to the U.S. critical minerals supply chain, particularly through its Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Silver-Tungsten Project in Idaho.

