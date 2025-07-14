Resolute Holdings Appoints Two New Independent Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. ( (RHLD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 12, 2025, Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. appointed Wayne M. Hewett and Timothy O. Mahoney as independent directors to its Board, effective immediately. Mr. Hewett, with extensive experience in executive leadership roles across various industries, will serve as a Class I director on the Audit Committee until 2028. Mr. Mahoney, a seasoned aerospace and defense executive, will serve as a Class III director on the Compensation Committee until 2027. Their appointments are expected to enhance the company’s capabilities in driving long-term value creation for shareholders.

More about Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. is an alternative asset management platform that provides operating management services, including oversight of capital allocation strategy, operational practices, and M&A sourcing and execution at CompoSecure Holdings and other managed businesses. The company aims to create long-term value through the Resolute Operating System.

Average Trading Volume: 65,824

Current Market Cap: $317.3M

