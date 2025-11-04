Resmed Inc Reports Changes in CDI and Security Issuance for October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh ( (AU:RMD) ) has provided an update.

Resmed Inc announced a net decrease of 3,891,110 CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) issued over quoted securities for October 2025, attributed to net transfers between CDIs and common stock on the NYSE. Additionally, there was an increase in securities not issued as CDIs, driven by new share issues related to stock options, restricted stock units, and employee stock purchase plans, as well as share repurchases on the NYSE. This adjustment in securities reflects Resmed’s ongoing management of its capital structure and may impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RMD) stock is a Buy with a A$47.04 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh stock, see the AU:RMD Stock Forecast page.

Resmed Inc operates in the healthcare industry, primarily focusing on the development and manufacturing of equipment related to sleep disorders and respiratory care. The company is known for its innovative solutions in sleep apnea treatment, providing a range of devices and cloud-connected software applications to improve patient outcomes.

Average Trading Volume: 1,136,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$55.08B

