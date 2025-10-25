Resignation of Non-Executive Director at Tamilnadu Petroproducts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Tamilnadu Petro Products Ltd. ( (IN:TNPETRO) ) is now available.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Sandeep Nanduri as a Non-Executive Director, effective October 25, 2025. This change follows the withdrawal of his nomination by the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO). The resignation is in accordance with the Companies Act 2013, and the company has complied with the necessary regulatory requirements. This change in the board may influence the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder relations, given the involvement of TIDCO in the company’s governance.

More about Tamilnadu Petro Products Ltd.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of petrochemical products. The company serves various sectors by providing essential chemicals used in diverse industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 29,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 10.16B INR

See more insights into TNPETRO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue