Resignation of Independent Director at China Evergrande NEV Group

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group ( (HK:0708) ) has shared an announcement.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited announced the resignation of Ms. Carina Man Yee Foo as an independent non-executive director, effective from August 1, 2025. Ms. Foo resigned to focus on personal commitments, and the company confirmed that all other aspects of the previous announcement remain unchanged.

More about China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong that operates in the new energy vehicle industry. It focuses on the development and production of electric vehicles, aiming to capture a significant share of the growing market for sustainable transportation solutions.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.84B

