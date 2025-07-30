Resignation of Company Secretary at Bhagyanagar India Limited

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Bhagyanagar India Limited ( (IN:BHAGYANGR) ) is now available.

Bhagyanagar India Limited has announced the resignation of Ms. Ritika Tandon from her position as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective after the close of business on July 30, 2025. This change is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, and the company has accepted her resignation, ensuring a smooth transition during the handover process.

More about Bhagyanagar India Limited

Bhagyanagar India Limited is a company under the Surana Group, certified as ISO-9001-2008. The company is based in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, and is involved in various industrial activities, although specific primary products or services are not detailed in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 15,241

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 3.2B INR

