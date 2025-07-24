Republic Services Increases Quarterly Dividend Again

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Republic Services ( (RSG) ) has provided an update.

On July 23, 2025, Republic Services, Inc. announced a 4.5 cent increase in its regular quarterly dividend to $0.625 per share, marking the 22nd consecutive year of dividend increases. This decision underscores the company’s commitment to returning cash to shareholders and reflects its strong financial performance and strategic positioning in the environmental services industry.

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry, offering a comprehensive range of products and services such as recycling, solid waste, hazardous waste, container rental, and field services. The company is committed to advancing circularity, reducing emissions, and decarbonizing operations to create a more sustainable world.

