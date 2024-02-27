Republic Services Forecasts Strong 2024 Financial Performance

Republic Services (RSG) has provided an announcement.

For the full year of 2024, the financial outlook is promising with expected diluted earnings per share ranging from $5.86 to $5.92, and an adjusted range of $5.94 to $6.00, factoring out restructuring charges for a clearer picture of operational performance. Cash flow is also looking robust, with operating activities projected to generate between $3,835 million to $3,925 million. Moreover, the adjusted free cash flow is anticipated to be between $2,100 million to $2,150 million, which is a critical metric for the company’s financial strategy and executive compensation, despite certain limitations and exclusions in the calculation.

For a thorough assessment of RSG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.