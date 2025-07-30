REPT BATTERO Energy Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Rept Battero Energy Company Ltd Class H ( (HK:0666) ) has issued an announcement.

REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on August 11, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potentially impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Rept Battero Energy Company Ltd Class H

REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the energy sector. The company focuses on providing energy solutions and services, with a market presence that includes various subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,085,274

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$28.28B

