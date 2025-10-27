Replimune’s RP2 Study: A Promising Step in Cancer Immunotherapy

Replimune Group ((REPL)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Replimune Group is conducting a Phase 2, open-label, multicenter study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of RP2 oncolytic immunotherapy in combination with second-line therapies for patients with locally advanced unresectable, recurrent, and/or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The study aims to provide new treatment options for patients who have progressed on prior systemic treatments, highlighting its significance in addressing unmet medical needs in this patient population.

The study tests RP2, a genetically modified herpes simplex virus designed for tumor lysis and immune stimulation, in combination with bevacizumab and atezolizumab for HCC, and with durvalumab for biliary tract cancer (BTC). These biological therapies aim to enhance the immune response against cancer cells.

The study is non-randomized with a single-group intervention model, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. It involves a screening period, treatment phases for HCC and BTC cohorts, and follow-up for safety, efficacy, and survival. There is no masking involved in the study design.

The study began on February 8, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are yet to be announced, with the last update submitted on October 1, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry of the therapies.

This study update could influence Replimune’s stock performance positively, as it demonstrates progress in developing innovative cancer treatments. The results could also impact investor sentiment, especially in the competitive field of cancer immunotherapy, where advancements are closely watched by stakeholders.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

