Repay Holdings Sets Executive Bonus Targets Linked to EBITDA

Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY) has released an update.

Repay Holdings Corporation’s Compensation Committee has set the 2024 annual cash bonus objectives for its executive officers, linking 75% of these bonuses to the company’s financial goals, particularly Adjusted EBITDA, and 25% to individual performance targets. Bonus payout ranges from 50% for meeting minimum thresholds to a potential 200% for exceeding maximum goals, with precise amounts determined by a straight-line interpolation for results falling between these benchmarks.

For further insights into RPAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.