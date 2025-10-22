Repare Therapeutics Unveils Phase 1 LIONS Trial Data

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Repare Therapeutics ( (RPTX) ) is now available.

On October 22, 2025, Repare Therapeutics announced the availability of an abstract related to their Phase 1 LIONS trial of RP-1664. This preliminary data, showcasing the safety and antitumor activity of RP-1664 in advanced solid tumors, will be presented at the 37th AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Boston.

The most recent analyst rating on (RPTX) stock is a Hold with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Repare Therapeutics stock, see the RPTX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RPTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RPTX is a Neutral.

Repare Therapeutics’ overall stock score of 60 is driven by moderate technical momentum and a positive corporate event, which offset financial challenges. The licensing deal provides strategic advantages, while technical indicators suggest short-term strength. However, ongoing financial losses and valuation concerns temper the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative cancer therapies. The company specializes in creating targeted treatments for solid tumors, with a market focus on advanced cancer therapeutics.

Average Trading Volume: 117,618

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $80.76M

