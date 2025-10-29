Rent.com.au Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Shift with RentBond® Launch

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rent.com.au Ltd ( (AU:RNT) ) has shared an announcement.

Rent.com.au Limited has reported a significant 27% increase in total group revenue for the quarter ending September 2025, marking a pivotal shift towards revenue growth and product scalability. The company has successfully launched RentBond®, which has already funded over $2 million in loans, contributing to a 106% rise in recurring revenue. This strategic move to fund RentBond® internally is expected to enhance customer engagement and shareholder returns, positioning Rent.com.au closer to sustainable profitability.

Rent.com.au Limited is Australia’s leading platform for renters, offering services that enhance the renting experience. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions like RentBond® and RentPay, catering to the needs of renters across the country.

