ReNew Energy Awaits Revised Acquisition Offer from Consortium

ReNew Energy Global ( (RNW) ) has issued an update.

On September 30, 2025, ReNew Energy Global PLC announced ongoing discussions with a consortium, including Masdar and CPP Investments, regarding a revised offer to acquire the company’s remaining shares. The consortium plans to present this offer by October 10, 2025. The outcome of these negotiations could significantly impact ReNew’s market positioning and shareholder value, although no assurances can be made about the transaction’s final terms or completion.

The most recent analyst rating on (RNW) stock is a Buy with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ReNew Energy Global stock, see the RNW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RNW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RNW is a Neutral.

ReNew Energy Global’s overall score is driven by strong earnings call insights and positive technical indicators. Financial performance is solid but hampered by high leverage and negative free cash flow. The stock appears overvalued, which impacts its valuation score.

More about ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global PLC operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the development and management of clean energy projects. The company is primarily engaged in the production of wind, solar, and hydroelectric power, aiming to provide sustainable energy solutions on a global scale.

Average Trading Volume: 926,207

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.82B

