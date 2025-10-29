Renegade Exploration Schedules 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Renegade Exploration Limited ( (AU:RNX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Renegade Exploration Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled to be held in person on 28 November 2025 in Brisbane. The company has made available the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum online, encouraging shareholders to access these documents digitally. This move reflects a modern approach to shareholder communication and engagement, potentially enhancing transparency and accessibility for stakeholders.

Renegade Exploration Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: RNX) and is based in Brisbane, Australia. The company is involved in exploration activities, focusing primarily on mineral resources. It operates within the mining industry, aiming to identify and develop mineral deposits.

