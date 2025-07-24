Renascor Completes Graphite Concentrate Production for PSG Demonstration Plant

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Renascor Resources Limited ( (AU:RNU) ) just unveiled an update.

Renascor Resources Limited has successfully completed the production of graphite concentrate from a bulk sample at its Siviour Graphite Deposit in South Australia. This concentrate will be used as feedstock for a PSG demonstration plant co-funded by the Australian Government. The production process, which took place in China, achieved higher-than-expected graphite purity and recovery rates. The demonstration facility, supported by POSCO International and Hanwa Co. Ltd., aims to showcase the commercial viability of Renascor’s eco-friendly PSG process. The recent U.S. anti-dumping duties on Chinese anodes underscore the strategic importance of Renascor’s project in meeting the growing demand for non-Chinese battery anode materials.

Renascor Resources Limited is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on the production of graphite products. The company owns the Siviour Graphite Deposit in South Australia and aims to become a leading producer of Purified Spherical Graphite (PSG) for lithium-ion battery anodes, positioning itself as the first ex-China integrated producer in this sector.

