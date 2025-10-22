Renascor Advances PSG Facility Construction Amid Global Supply Chain Shifts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Renascor Resources Limited ( (AU:RNU) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Renascor Resources Limited has announced significant progress in the development of its PSG demonstration facility in Adelaide, South Australia, co-funded by a $5 million Australian Government grant. The construction is advancing rapidly with major structural works complete and key equipment either installed or in transit. The facility is on track for on-site commissioning this quarter, aiming to demonstrate Renascor’s HF-free purification process. This development comes amid Chinese export restrictions, highlighting the strategic importance of Renascor’s project in establishing a secure and sustainable ex-China supply chain for battery anode materials.

Renascor Resources Limited is a company in the critical minerals industry, focusing on the production of Purified Spherical Graphite (PSG). The company is working on establishing a sustainable and globally competitive supply chain for battery anode materials, positioning itself as an alternative to China’s PSG supply chain.

