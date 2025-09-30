Renaissance United Faces Challenges with Declining Turnover and Losses

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Renaissance United Limited ( (SG:I11) ) is now available.

Renaissance United Limited, currently on the SGX-ST watch-list, reported a 16.4% decrease in turnover for the first quarter of FY26, with significant declines in its electronics and energy subsidiaries. The Group recorded a loss of S$0.6 million before and after income tax, highlighting challenges in demand for its products and services.

Renaissance United Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates through its subsidiaries in industries such as electronics and energy. Its primary services include supplying burn-in boards for semiconductor manufacturers and providing natural gas to various users in China.

Current Market Cap: S$6.18M

