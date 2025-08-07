Renaissance Asia Silk Road Faces Delays and Trading Suspension Amid Legal Disputes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited ( (HK:0274) ) has provided an announcement.

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited has announced a delay in the publication of its 2024/25 annual results due to unresolved legal and financial issues. The company is embroiled in a legal dispute over an overdue loan and has lost control of its subsidiary, Hunan Westralian, which has resulted in auditors questioning the company’s ownership and control rights. Consequently, trading of the company’s shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange remains suspended until the annual results are published.

More about Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates in the financial sector, focusing on investments and management of subsidiaries, including Hunan Westralian.

Average Trading Volume: 1,234,541

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$33.58M

