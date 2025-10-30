RemSense Technologies Gains Momentum with Major Energy Projects and Renewals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RemSense Technologies Ltd. ( (AU:REM) ) has issued an announcement.

RemSense Technologies Limited has reported strong operational momentum in Q1 FY2026, marked by significant project commencements with major energy companies like Shell, Chevron, and ExxonMobil. The company has also secured renewals of its virtualplant subscriptions with Woodside Energy and Newmont, reinforcing its potential for sustained revenue growth. The quarter’s achievements, including new technology deployments and progress towards ISO 27001 certification, underscore RemSense’s position as a trusted partner in the energy, mining, and infrastructure sectors, with a focus on innovation and recurring commercial outcomes.

RemSense Technologies Limited is an Australian technology company specializing in industrial digital transformation through its proprietary virtualplant platform. This platform offers high-resolution, photorealistic digital twins that integrate imagery, LiDAR data, and asset information into a secure, cloud-based environment. It enables clients to remotely inspect, monitor, and manage complex facilities, improving operational safety and efficiency while reducing costs and downtime.

