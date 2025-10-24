RemSense Technologies Announces Details for Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RemSense Technologies Ltd. ( (AU:REM) ) has issued an update.

RemSense Technologies Limited has announced the details for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 25, 2025, at 11:00 am AWST in Perth, WA. The company will not be sending physical copies of the Notice of Meeting unless specifically requested by shareholders, emphasizing the importance of reviewing the document online. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes by November 23, 2025, and to consult professional advisers if they have any doubts regarding the meeting proceedings.

More about RemSense Technologies Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 442,118

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$7.69M

