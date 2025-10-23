RemSense Secures Major Contract with Chevron, Strengthens Industry Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RemSense Technologies Ltd. ( (AU:REM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

RemSense Technologies Limited has secured a significant contract with Chevron U.S.A. Inc valued at US$770,156 for advanced asset-visualisation services, reinforcing their long-term partnership. This contract, alongside a recent agreement with Shell, underscores RemSense’s growing reputation as a trusted provider of innovative asset visualisation technologies to Tier 1 global energy companies, enhancing their industry positioning and demonstrating their technology leadership in digital-twin solutions.

RemSense Technologies Limited is a pioneer in advanced digital asset visualisation, offering solutions to global energy and resources clients. Its proprietary virtualplant platform transforms high-resolution 3D imagery into intelligent visual twins, providing an immersive environment for asset management. The company combines precision photogrammetry with data integration to optimize productivity, enhance safety, and reduce operational costs.

