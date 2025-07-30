ReMEDy2 Trial: A New Hope for Acute Ischemic Stroke Treatment?

Diamedica Therapeutics ((DMAC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The ReMEDy2 Trial, officially titled ‘Phase 2/3 Adaptive Design, Randomized Double-blind Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of DM199 for the Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke,’ aims to assess the safety and efficacy of DM199 in treating acute ischemic stroke (AIS). This study targets patients with moderate stroke severity who present within 24 hours of AIS onset, focusing on those with limited treatment options.

The intervention being tested is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein, administered initially via intravenous dose followed by subcutaneous doses. The purpose is to evaluate its effectiveness in improving outcomes for stroke patients.

The study employs a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design with a parallel intervention model. Participants and investigators are blinded to treatment assignments to minimize bias. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to provide new therapeutic options for AIS.

The study began on November 7, 2021, with a primary completion date yet to be reached. The last update was submitted on July 28, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection efforts.

This clinical update could potentially influence DiaMedica Therapeutics’ stock performance positively if results show efficacy, as it addresses a significant unmet need in stroke treatment. Competitors in the stroke treatment market may also be affected by the trial’s outcomes.

The ReMEDy2 Trial is currently ongoing, with further details accessible on the ClinicalTrials portal.

