Remark Holdings Lowers Quorum for Stockholder Meetings

Remark Holdings (MARK) has released an update to notify the public and investors about corporate charter and bylaws modifications.

On January 29, 2024, Remark’s Board of Directors approved an amendment to reduce the quorum requirement for stockholder meetings from a majority to one-third of the shares entitled to vote. This change to the company’s Bylaws was effective immediately.

