REM Group Announces Upcoming Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

REM Group (Holdings) Ltd. ( (HK:1750) ) has shared an announcement.

REM Group (Holdings) Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 20, 2025, to review and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also determine the interim dividend, if any, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial performance and potential returns for stakeholders.

More about REM Group (Holdings) Ltd.

REM Group (Holdings) Limited operates in the electrical industry, focusing on providing a range of electrical products and services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 856,341

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$55.8M

Find detailed analytics on 1750 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue