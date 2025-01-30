RELX PLC Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

RELX plc ( (GB:REL) ) just unveiled an update.

RELX PLC, a global provider of information-based analytics, has purchased 137,694 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange through UBS AG London Branch. These shares will be held as treasury shares, contributing to a total of 22,628,957 treasury shares held by the company. Since the beginning of January 2025, RELX has acquired a total of 3,021,287 ordinary shares. This strategic move to buy back shares could strengthen the company’s stock value and provide flexibility in managing capital structure, indicating a positive signal to investors about the company’s financial health.

More about RELX plc

YTD Price Performance: 7.10%

Average Trading Volume: 4,219

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $91.38B

