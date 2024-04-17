RELX PLC Continues Share Buyback Strategy

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has actively been purchasing its own shares, with a total of 164,900 shares bought on April 17, 2024, through JP Morgan Securities plc. These shares are to be held as treasury shares, and following the purchase, RELX PLC’s treasury holds 30,884,161 shares. The company has been buying back shares since the beginning of the year, with a total of 11,171,968 shares acquired to date.

For further insights into GB:REL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.