RELX PLC Acquires Additional Treasury Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

RELX plc ( (GB:REL) ) has issued an update.

RELX PLC, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools, announced the purchase of 54,000 of its own ordinary shares through JP Morgan Securities plc on the London Stock Exchange. These shares will be held as treasury shares, increasing the total number of treasury shares to 57,673,989. This move is part of RELX’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, which may impact shareholder value by potentially increasing earnings per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:REL) stock is a Buy with a £42.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RELX plc stock, see the GB:REL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:REL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:REL is a Outperform.

RELX plc’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, which highlight robust growth and strategic initiatives. However, the high valuation and mixed technical indicators slightly temper the score. The company’s transition to digital and strong segment growth are significant strengths, while the high P/E ratio and potential variability in the Exhibitions segment are notable risks.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:REL stock, click here.

More about RELX plc

Average Trading Volume: 3,944,116

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £63.83B

See more data about REL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue