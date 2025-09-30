RELX PLC Acquires Additional Treasury Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from RELX plc ( (GB:REL) ) is now available.

RELX PLC, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers, has announced the purchase of 123,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange through JP Morgan Securities plc. These shares will be held as treasury shares, bringing the total number of shares held in treasury to 55,529,100. This move is part of RELX’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders, reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health and future prospects.

Spark’s Take on GB:REL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:REL is a Outperform.

RELX plc’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, highlighting robust growth and strategic initiatives. However, technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation. The company’s ability to maintain growth and profitability amid challenges supports a favorable outlook, but caution is warranted due to market trends.

