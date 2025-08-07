Relo Group’s Q1 2025 Financial Results: Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Relo Group ( (JP:8876) ) has shared an update.

Relo Group reported its financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in revenue by 3.2% compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a significant decline in profits, with operating profit down by 9% and profit before income taxes dropping by 75.5%. This indicates challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth, impacting stakeholders’ expectations.

More about Relo Group

Relo Group, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing relocation and related services. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive solutions for corporate and individual clients.

Average Trading Volume: 536,729

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen270.1B

See more data about 8876 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue