Relmada Therapeutics Granted Nasdaq Listing Extension

On January 21, 2025, Relmada Therapeutics was notified by Nasdaq that its stock did not meet the minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Consequently, the company was given until July 21, 2025, to regain compliance. On July 22, 2025, Nasdaq approved Relmada’s application to transfer its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market and granted a 180-day extension until January 19, 2026, to meet the minimum bid price requirement. Relmada plans to actively monitor its stock price and take necessary measures to comply with Nasdaq’s listing standards, although there is no assurance of success.

The most recent analyst rating on (RLMD) stock is a Buy with a $13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Relmada Therapeutics stock, see the RLMD Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RLMD is a Neutral.

Relmada Therapeutics’ overall score reflects its high-risk, high-reward profile typical of biotechnology firms in developmental stages. The company’s financial performance is weakened by zero revenue and significant cash burn, tempered by strong cash reserves. Strategic pipeline developments and recent acquisitions offer potential upside, but are countered by challenges such as discontinued projects and reliance on external financing. Technical analysis shows short-term momentum, but the overall outlook remains speculative.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing therapies for the treatment of central nervous system diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 1,015,274

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $20.76M

