Reliance Worldwide Corporation Updates Director’s Interest

Reliance Worldwide Corp. ( (AU:RWC) ) just unveiled an update.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding Heath Sharp. The company disclosed that on October 22, 2025, Heath Sharp was granted 1,292,720 rights under the Equity Incentive Plan, as approved by shareholders during the Annual General Meeting. This change reflects an increase in his holdings of rights, which now total 4,044,387, potentially impacting the company’s governance and signaling confidence in its future performance.

More about Reliance Worldwide Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 2,149,683

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.97B

