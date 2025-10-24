Reliance Worldwide Corp. Announces Cessation of Performance Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Reliance Worldwide Corp. ( (AU:RWC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited announced the cessation of 1,963,569 performance rights due to the lapse of conditional rights that were not satisfied. This announcement highlights a potential shift in the company’s capital management strategy, which may influence its financial performance and stakeholder interests.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited operates in the plumbing and water solutions industry, providing a range of products and services that focus on water control and management systems. The company is known for its innovative solutions in the plumbing market, catering to both residential and commercial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 2,101,210

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.97B

