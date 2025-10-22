Reliance Worldwide Corp. AGM Results: Key Resolutions Passed Amid Shareholder Dissent

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Reliance Worldwide Corp. ( (AU:RWC) ) has provided an update.

At the Annual General Meeting of Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, several key resolutions were passed, including the re-election of directors Christine Bartlett and Stuart Crosby, and the approval of a long-term incentive grant for CEO Heath Sharp. However, the Remuneration Report faced significant opposition, marking a ‘second strike’ under the Corporations Act, which led to the proposal of a Conditional Spill Resolution that was ultimately not carried. These outcomes reflect shareholder sentiment and could influence future corporate governance and executive compensation strategies.

More about Reliance Worldwide Corp.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited operates in the plumbing and water control industry, providing solutions such as water control valves and fittings. The company focuses on delivering innovative plumbing products to enhance water management and efficiency.

