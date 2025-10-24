Reliance Steel & Aluminum Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( (RS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Reliance Steel & Aluminum presented to its investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., a leading global metal solutions provider, operates as the largest metals service center company in North America, offering a diverse range of metal products and value-added processing services.

In its third quarter of 2025, Reliance reported net sales of $3.65 billion, marking a 6.2% increase in tons sold year-over-year, despite facing a challenging market environment. The company achieved a gross profit margin of 28.3% and a non-GAAP EPS of $3.64, while also repurchasing $60.9 million of common stock.

Key financial metrics highlighted include a slight decrease in net sales from the previous quarter but a year-over-year increase, with net income attributable to Reliance at $189.5 million. The company maintained a strong cash flow, generating $261.8 million from operations, and continued its strategic capital allocation with significant share repurchases and dividend payouts.

Looking forward, Reliance anticipates stable demand across its diversified end markets, with expectations of a slight seasonal decline in tons sold for the fourth quarter of 2025. The company remains focused on leveraging its scale and diversity to capture market opportunities and deliver value to shareholders.

Reliance’s management remains confident in its long-term growth strategy, supported by its robust operating model and strong market position, as it navigates through ongoing market uncertainties and prepares for potential rebounds in market activity.

