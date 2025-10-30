Reliance Industries’ Credit Ratings Reaffirmed by CRISIL

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Reliance Industries Limited ( (IN:RELIANCE) ) has issued an update.

Reliance Industries Limited announced that CRISIL Ratings Limited has reaffirmed its credit ratings, maintaining a ‘CRISIL AAA/Stable’ rating for its non-convertible debentures and long-term bank loan facilities, and a ‘CRISIL A1+’ rating for its commercial paper and short-term bank loan facilities. This reaffirmation reflects the company’s strong financial position and stability, potentially enhancing investor confidence and supporting its continued growth and operations in the competitive market.

Reliance Industries Limited is a major player in the conglomerate industry, primarily involved in petrochemicals, refining, oil, telecommunications, and retail sectors, with a significant market presence in India and global operations.

Average Trading Volume: 687,393

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 20353.5B INR

