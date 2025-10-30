Reinsurance Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 30, 2025, Reinsurance Group of America reported its third-quarter results, highlighting a net income of $253 million, or $3.81 per diluted share, up from $156 million the previous year. The company achieved a record adjusted operating income of $6.37 per diluted share, excluding notable items, and deployed $1.7 billion into in-force block transactions, including a significant $1.5 billion transaction with Equitable Holdings. The company’s strong performance was driven by its diverse global platform and exclusive client arrangements, positioning it well for future growth and capital returns to shareholders.

Spark’s Take on RGA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RGA is a Neutral.

RGA’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position and fair valuation, with strategic achievements in global transactions and capital increase. However, operational challenges such as claims volatility and declining free cash flow growth pose risks. Technical indicators suggest a neutral short-term trend.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance. The company focuses on offering reinsurance solutions across various markets, including Asia, EMEA, and the U.S., with a strong emphasis on financial solutions and exclusive client arrangements.

Average Trading Volume: 465,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.53B

