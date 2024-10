LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE (ES:RJF) has released an update.

LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE updates on its Liquidity Contract with SOLVENTIS, revealing the third quarter of 2024 movements, including a final balance of 80,182 shares at €114,091.13, after accounting for purchases, sales, and related expenses.

