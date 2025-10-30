Regis Holds Annual Shareholder Meeting, Approves Key Proposals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 28, 2025, Regis Corporation held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, where several key proposals were voted on. The shareholders elected five director nominees for a one-year term, approved the advisory proposal on executive compensation, ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm, approved the Amended and Restated 1991 Contributory Stock Purchase Plan, and ratified the extension of the Tax Benefits Preservation Plan.

The most recent analyst rating on (RGS) stock is a Buy with a $34.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Regis stock, see the RGS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RGS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RGS is a Outperform.

Regis’s stock is rated positively due to its strong technical indicators and undervaluation, despite concerns about leverage and operational efficiency. The earnings call further supports a positive outlook, although it was not weighted in the final score.

More about Regis

Average Trading Volume: 15,899

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $73.32M

