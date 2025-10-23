Regis Healthcare Expands with Acquisition of Two Aged Care Homes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Regis Healthcare Ltd. ( (AU:REG) ) has shared an update.

Regis Healthcare Limited has announced the acquisition of two high-quality aged care homes, Ocean Mist Aged Care and Drysdale Grove Aged Care, located on Victoria’s Surf Coast and Bellarine Peninsula. This strategic acquisition, valued at approximately $45 million, will expand Regis’ footprint in Victoria, adding 230 beds to its portfolio. The transaction, expected to complete by December 2025, aligns with Regis’ strategy to broaden its residential aged care services and is anticipated to be earnings per share accretive by FY26. The acquisition not only enhances Regis’ market presence but also offers potential cost synergies and increased earnings through higher occupancy and room pricing.

More about Regis Healthcare Ltd.

Regis Healthcare Limited is one of the largest aged care operators in Australia, providing services to over 10,000 older Australians through residential aged care homes, home care service hubs, day therapy and respite centres, and retirement villages. With a history spanning more than 30 years, Regis is committed to delivering high-quality care and services through its workforce of over 13,000 employees.

