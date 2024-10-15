Region Group Navigates Economic Challenges

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Ltd. (AU:RGN) has released an update.

Region Group (ASX: RGN) reported a decrease in their Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) by 11.1% in FY23, amidst challenging macroeconomic conditions. Despite this, the company achieved a 3% growth in net operating income and distributed $159.2 million to shareholders. The company also completed a strategic disposal program, selling non-core assets and reinvesting in higher yielding opportunities.

For further insights into AU:RGN stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.