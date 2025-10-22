Region Group Announces Director Departure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE ( (AU:RGN) ) just unveiled an update.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE, operating under the name Region Group, has announced a change in its board of directors. Belinda Robson has ceased to be a director as of October 22, 2025. This change in directorship may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially affecting stakeholders and the company’s position in the retail property market.

