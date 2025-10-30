Regeneron’s New Study Targets Improved Outcomes in Multiple Myeloma

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is spearheading a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study titled An Open-Label, Randomized Phase 3 Study of Linvoseltamab Monotherapy and Linvoseltamab Plus Carfilzomib Versus Standard of Care Combination Regimens in Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of linvoseltamab, alone or combined with carfilzomib, compared to standard treatments for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have undergone one to three prior therapies. This research is crucial as it seeks to improve treatment outcomes for RRMM, a challenging condition to manage.

The interventions being tested include linvoseltamab, a novel drug, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with carfilzomib, another anti-myeloma drug. The purpose of these interventions is to determine if they can provide deeper and longer-lasting responses than current standard treatments.

The study is designed as an open-label, randomized, and parallel intervention model, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. There is no masking involved, meaning both researchers and participants know which treatments are being administered.

Key dates for this study include its start date on October 28, 2025, which marks the beginning of participant recruitment. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are yet to be announced, but the last update was submitted on the same day as the start date, indicating the study is in its early stages.

From a market perspective, this study could significantly impact Regeneron’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if the results demonstrate superior efficacy of linvoseltamab. As the pharmaceutical industry is highly competitive, positive outcomes could position Regeneron favorably against competitors in the RRMM treatment landscape.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue