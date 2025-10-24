Regeneron’s New Phase 3 Study on Mibavademab: A Potential Game-Changer for Generalized Lipodystrophy

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is conducting a critical study titled ‘A Two-Part, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Phase 3 Study of the Efficacy, Safety, and Pharmacokinetics of Mibavademab in Patients With Generalized Lipodystrophy.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of mibavademab, a new drug, in treating Generalized Lipodystrophy (GLD) in both adults and children. This research is significant as it explores the drug’s impact on blood sugar, triglycerides, liver fat, and potential antibody development against the drug.

The intervention being tested is mibavademab, a drug designed to treat GLD. The study will assess its efficacy in managing symptoms and its pharmacokinetic profile.

The study employs a randomized, parallel intervention model with a two-part design. Part A involves a double-blind setup, while Part B is open-label, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. The study uses quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results.

Key dates for this study include the start date on October 22, 2025, which marks the beginning of participant recruitment. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are yet to be determined, with the last update also on October 22, 2025, indicating the study’s current status.

This study could significantly impact Regeneron’s stock performance by potentially introducing a new treatment for GLD. Positive results might boost investor confidence and position Regeneron favorably against competitors in the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

