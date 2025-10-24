Regeneron Launches New Study on Mibavademab for Monogenic Obesity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is initiating a new clinical study titled ‘An Open-Label Study of Mibavademab (REGN4461), a Leptin Receptor Agonist, for the Treatment of Monogenic Obesity Due to Biallelic Loss of Function Variants of the LEP Gene.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of mibavademab in treating monogenic obesity, a condition caused by leptin gene mutations that impair hunger regulation. Key objectives include assessing weight control, drug concentration in the blood, and potential side effects.

The intervention being tested is mibavademab, an experimental drug designed to act as a leptin receptor agonist. Its purpose is to help regulate appetite and body weight in individuals with monogenic obesity.

This Phase 3 study is interventional, with a single-group assignment and no masking. The primary purpose is treatment, focusing on the drug’s impact on obesity management.

The study is set to begin on October 22, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated study completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on the same date, indicating the study’s preparatory phase.

The initiation of this study could influence Regeneron’s stock performance positively, as successful outcomes may enhance their portfolio in the obesity treatment market. Investors should watch for updates, especially considering the competitive landscape in obesity therapeutics.

The study is currently not yet recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue