Regener8 Resources Successfully Passes All AGM Resolutions

An update from Regener8 Resources NL ( (AU:R8R) ) is now available.

Regener8 Resources NL, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker R8R, held its Annual General Meeting where all proposed resolutions were successfully passed. The meeting, which involved a total of 11,460,664 proxy votes, saw the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of Mr. Petar Tomasevic as a director, approval of a 10% placement capacity, and the ratification of prior issue of North Achilles shares. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued strategic initiatives.

