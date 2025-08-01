Regen Biopharma Signs Convertible Note Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Regen Biopharma ( (RGBP) ) has shared an update.

On July 28, 2025, Regen Biopharma, Inc. entered into a securities purchase agreement with CFI Capital LLC, resulting in the issuance of a 6% convertible promissory note valued at $130,000. This agreement allows CFI to convert the note into common stock at a discounted rate, potentially impacting Regen Biopharma’s stock market activity and investor relations.

More about Regen Biopharma

Regen Biopharma, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative treatments and therapies. The company is involved in the research and development of regenerative medicine and immunotherapy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 55,153

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.58M

