Regal Partners to Participate in Morgans Conference

An update from VGI Partners Ltd. ( (AU:RPL) ) is now available.

Regal Partners Limited announced its participation in the Morgans Conference, highlighting its commitment to engaging with stakeholders and showcasing its investment strategies. This participation underscores Regal Partners’ strategic positioning in the investment management industry and its ongoing efforts to strengthen relationships with investors and industry peers.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RPL) stock is a Buy with a A$4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on VGI Partners Ltd. stock, see the AU:RPL Stock Forecast page.

More about VGI Partners Ltd.

Regal Partners Limited is an ASX-listed specialist alternatives investment manager with over $20 billion in funds under management as of September 2025. The company manages a diverse range of investment strategies, including hedge funds, growth equity, real and natural assets, and credit and royalties, serving institutions, family offices, charitable groups, and private investors. Regal Partners operates nine dedicated alternative investment management brands and employs approximately 190 staff across Australia and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,707,248

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.2B

Learn more about RPL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

