Regal Partners Achieves Record FUM Growth in 2024

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

VGI Partners Ltd. ( (AU:RPL) ) has shared an update.

Regal Partners Limited, an investment management firm, announced its Funds Under Management (FUM) rose to $18.0 billion by the end of December 2024. This marks a 4.6% increase from the previous quarter and a 64% increase for the calendar year, driven by strong net inflows, positive investment performance, and strategic acquisitions. The company achieved record net inflows of $720 million in the fourth quarter, boosted by contributions from various funds and asset classes, including notable investments from a US State Pension investor and a global sovereign wealth fund.

More about VGI Partners Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 1.33%

Average Trading Volume: 472,106

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.28B

For an in-depth examination of RPL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.