Regal Asian Investments Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd ( (AU:RG8) ) is now available.

Regal Asian Investments Limited, trading under the ASX code RG8, has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. The company has repurchased a total of 5,797,407 ordinary fully paid securities prior to the previous day, with an additional 27,605 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 174,674

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For a thorough assessment of RG8 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue